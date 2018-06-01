While you were sleeping and couldn't stay awake for last night's Cavs at Golden State NBA Finals Game 1, neither evidently could the Cavs JR Smith. With just under 5 seconds to go, Cavs guard George Hill misses his 2nd free throw, Smith grabs the rebound and...walks the ball to half court. Depending on who you believe, Smith thought they were gonna call a time out, were up by 1. or just wanted to go for a walk and get some air. JR Smith is getting hammered on social media with an array of meme's and check out the front sports pages too HERE thanks to Fox 8. You have a great weekend and see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.