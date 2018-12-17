Jabrill Peppers Breakout Game Helps Browns Beat Denver

Can you remember the last time the Browns beat Denver? 1990 and the head coach was Bud Carson, whom Art fired a month later. With now his 4th win in 6 tries you have to wonder if Gregg Williams will be looking for a job? But the night belonged to the stellar play of safety Jabrill Peppers. He had a clutch interception late in the 2nd quarter. Followed that up with some punt returns and the sack of Denver quarterback Case Keenum to end the game with the Broncos driving with 39 seconds to go. HERE is the play call by Jim Donovan from the WKYC site. Enjoy this victory. Now roughly 7 things have to go right for the Browns to make the playoffs since 2002.