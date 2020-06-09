New Zealand Prime Minister Does A Covid-Free Dance

Hey let's move!

And dance like this country's First Lady. Too bad we can't get to New Zealand because nobody can get a flight there.

Don't know if New Zealanders did what nearly a 3rd of US citizens did to try to get Coronavirus free, and that was to eat, drink household cleaning products. For real.

To combat the virus.

But whatever they're doing in New Zealand I wanna know more about.

So this great woman, upon discovering that it's safe to take the restrictions off, did a dance. Jacinda Ardern wins the day for this one.

Which New Zealand's News 1 try to get the Prime Minister to bust that move, again.

Enjoy the video, you have a great day and thanks for stopping by.