The Jaguar Who Wasn't In A Selfie Taking Mood

We've had another selfie fail involving a wild animal and this woman is lucky to be alive in Arizona. And what gets into these people who feel the need to jump into a zoo enclosure with a wild animal? Oh it's just a wild jaguar who's been at the zoo, it's probably just as domesticated as my American Short Hair, Tabby cat at home. KPHO-TV in Phoenix has this story HERE of the woman apologizing for trying to take a selfie with the jaguar who...will not be euthanized by the zoo. Because, yeah the jaguar did nothing wrong.

Which leads me to...W-W-H-D? What Would Harambe Do? Remember him? That jaguar's lucky, Harambe would've played selfie nice with the woman. Then probably still would have been shot in Cincinnati.