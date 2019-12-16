OBJ, Now Jarvis Landry At Odds With Freddy Kitchens

So this could be the beginning of the end for some who're involved in what's to be the season that never was.

Last week after the win against Cincinnati, Odell Beckham Jr said he wasn't being utilized by Freddy Kitchen's offensive plan. After yesterday's loss at Arizona, add fellow WR Jarvis Landry who got into an exchange with his coach (watch it HERE, courtesy of CBS and NFL.com).

With AFC North leading Baltimore headed to close out the Browns home schedule this coming Sunday, you know that game isn't gonna be pretty, then we go to Cincinnati to finish out the season where the Browns should be no better than 7-9 to end the year.

Does Freddie suffer the same fate as Rob Chudzinski? I don't see how not. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.