OBJ, Now Jarvis Landry At Odds With Freddy Kitchens

December 16, 2019
Slats
Dec 8, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) and wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) take a moment before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

© Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Browns
Slats
Sports

So this could be the beginning of the end for some who're involved in what's to be the season that never was.

Last week after the win against Cincinnati, Odell Beckham Jr said he wasn't being utilized by Freddy Kitchen's offensive plan. After yesterday's loss at Arizona, add fellow WR Jarvis Landry who got into an exchange with his coach (watch it HERE, courtesy of CBS and NFL.com).

With AFC North leading Baltimore headed to close out the Browns home schedule this coming Sunday, you know that game isn't gonna be pretty, then we go to Cincinnati to finish out the season where the Browns should be no better than 7-9 to end the year.

Does Freddie suffer the same fate as Rob Chudzinski? I don't see how not. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

Tags: 
Freddie Kitchens
jarvis landry
NFL on CBS
cleveland browns

Upcoming Events

21 Dec
Michael Stanley & The Resonators with special guest Donnie Iris and The Cruisers MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
27 Dec
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Christmas Eve & Other Stories Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
27 Dec
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Christmas Eve & Other Stories Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
31 Dec
Bruce in the USA: The World’s #1 Tribute to Bruce Springsteen and The E. Street Band MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
10 Jan
Vince Neil – The Legendary Voice of Motley Crue MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Kareem Hunt and Sheldon Richardson WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Chris Hubbard WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon and Charley Hughlett WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes