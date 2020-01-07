1 Last Wish, Jason Garrett Gets The Browns Job

Since we blew it with not getting Mike McCarthy, and McCarthy was smart to take the Cowboys job since GM John Dorsey is no longer here, but what about the guy Mike McCarthy replaced as Cowboys coach, Jason Garrett?

I believe this is the last guy who's qualified to get the Browns job. Not Josh McDaniels, who does have two seasons worth of NFL head coaching experience, but I'm not a fan with his 11-17 record and what McDaniels did to the Indianapolis Colts by jilting them. Pick any of the other "up and coming" NFL assistants like Brian Daboll and others who have no NFL head coaching experience and we've been there done that with, in order, Pat Shurmur, Rob Chudzinski, Mike Pettine, you can also put Hue Jackson in there since he was primarily a long time assistant with an 8-8 year in Oakland before getting fired as head coach there. And oh don't forget Freddy Kitchens.

HERE courtesy of Pro-Football-Reference.com is what Jason Garrett did as head coach in Dallas since 2010. Okay, there some 8-8's, a losing 4-12 season and some early playoff exits and before you scream "he's like Marvin Lewis was with the Bengals who never got passed the 1st round of the playoffs!" Hey, let's make the playoffs first then complain about that later. Garrett who went to University School in Hunting Valley, graduated and played QB (Hey Baker) at Princeton and was the longtime backup to Hall of Famer Troy Aikman so this is your guy. The last guy out of the whole entire bunch who's qualified and hopefully has the patience of the mess that is the Cleveland Browns.

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day.