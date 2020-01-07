1 Last Wish, Jason Garrett Gets The Browns Job

January 7, 2020
Slats
Dec 22, 2019; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

© Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Browns
Slats
Sports

Since we blew it with not getting Mike McCarthy, and McCarthy was smart to take the Cowboys job since GM John Dorsey is no longer here, but what about the guy Mike McCarthy replaced as Cowboys coach, Jason Garrett?

I believe this is the last guy who's qualified to get the Browns job. Not Josh McDaniels, who does have two seasons worth of NFL head coaching experience, but I'm not a fan with his 11-17 record and what McDaniels did to the Indianapolis Colts by jilting them. Pick any of the other "up and coming" NFL assistants like Brian Daboll and others who have no NFL head coaching experience and we've been there done that with, in order, Pat Shurmur, Rob Chudzinski, Mike Pettine, you can also put Hue Jackson in there since he was primarily a long time assistant with an 8-8 year in Oakland before getting fired as head coach there. And oh don't forget Freddy Kitchens.

HERE courtesy of Pro-Football-Reference.com is what Jason Garrett did as head coach in Dallas since 2010. Okay, there some 8-8's, a losing 4-12 season and some early playoff exits and before you scream "he's like Marvin Lewis was with the Bengals who never got passed the 1st round of the playoffs!" Hey, let's make the playoffs first then complain about that later. Garrett who went to University School in Hunting Valley, graduated and played QB (Hey Baker) at Princeton and was the longtime backup to Hall of Famer Troy Aikman so this is your guy. The last guy out of the whole entire bunch who's qualified and hopefully has the patience of the mess that is the Cleveland Browns.

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day.

Tags: 
cleveland browns
Jason Garrett

Upcoming Events

10 Jan
CANCELLED: Vince Neil – The Legendary Voice of Motley Crue MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
16 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
17 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
18 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
19 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes