Jeopardy James Holzhauer's Streak Comes To And End

Word leaked out about this yesterday afternoon around 4-5 pm and it turned out to be correct, James Holzhauer's end as Jeopardy champ came to an end after 32 games, won $2,462,216 dollars falling about 58 grand short, of Ken Jennings who set the Jeopardy world on fire back in 2004 with his 74 game run that netted him a little over 2.5 million. ESPN HERE has the story about James, and the new champion, 27 year old Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher. Who incidentally wrote a 70 page masters thesis on Shakespeare. Last night's Final Jeopardy question was about? Shakespeare. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.