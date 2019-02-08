Jimmie Johnson Promises To Be Meaner This NASCAR Season

Ahead of this Sunday's pole qualifying for the Daytona 500 to be run on Sunday February 17th, Jimmie Johnson has had enough. Enough of being nice. Courteous. You might even see something else out of Johnson that he shares with Dale Earnhardt Sr, not only do both share having won 7 Cup championships but "The Intimidator" was known for being nasty, especially late in the race and you certainly wouldn't want Earnhardt on your rear bumper with under 5 laps to go. Jimmie Johnson who finished last season without a win for the 1st time in his career, got involved in a lot of wrecks too plans on re-establishing himself on the track and it starts with the 61st running of the Great American Race.

Autoweek spoke with JJohnson and they have that for you HERE.