Jimmy Buffett Fans Also Get Sick In The DR

As if you'd need another reason for bypassing a trip to the Dominican Republic where recently David Ortiz got shot in a club. And prior to that a mysterious illness has been plaguing vacationers there where some have also passed away unexpectedly from something no one can diagnose, nor put their finger on the how - why - what is going on. Now add a slew of Jimmy Buffett fans who say they too have fallen sick to whatever bug is running around that island country. And so much for tequila killing anything that ailes you too. The Today Show has the story HERE. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.