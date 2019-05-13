Breaking News-John Beilein To Take Cavs Job Per ESPN

This just came down not even 5 minutes ago. Reportedly the head basketball coach from that state up north has signed a 5 year deal to coach another college team, the Cavs. With those LA Lakers wanting to get rid of LeBron rumours swirling out there, don't think they'll be a 2nd homecoming for "The King". Or maybe? You think LeBron won't get his way (again) with a college coach? WXYZ-TV in Detroit Has the story HERE. Have a great day and thanks for stopping by.