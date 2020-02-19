Beilein Out, Bickerstaff In As Cavs Head Coach

February 19, 2020
Nov 2, 2018; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach JB Bickerstaff watches his team play against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

© Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

In what became the worst kept secret in Cleveland sports, really...word of this happening started leaking like a water main break this past Thursday.

54 games and done for the career college coach who's most likely headed back there for John Beilein. Who claims it wasn't a good fit in the pros and think everyone would agree on that. But as I heard Jimmy Donovan from CH-3 say last night, that the plan was for Beilein to coach a few years, then JB Bickerstaff, who does have NBA head coaching experience in Memphis and Houston would eventually become Cavs head coach doesn't this beg the question....why did the Cavaliers hire John Beilein in the first place?

Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN has that and the demise of why Beilein didn't make it past 54 games HERE. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

