Johnny Manziel Gets Another Chance In Memphis

Let's see or count the cities that Johnny Manziel has already marched through like another famous Ohioan...General Tecumseh Sherman who did that burn an interstate across Geogia during the Civil War. Manziel has been here in Cleveland. Hamilton and Montreal in Canada and now Memphis where maybe you've heard of this AAF league, the Allaince of American Football which has been playing in front of family and friends since February. The Memphis Express who've lost 3 QB's to injury were in a desparate search for someone and Johnny Manziel gets the call. Now what's funny is Manziel's signing rights were held by the AAF team in San Antonio. Which is not far from where Johnny grew up and his parents still live in Kerrville, Texas. Well San Antonio didn't want him, so they said "Hey Memphis have fun". Sounds reassuring for Memphis, home of the Flats style Beale Street entertainment district which should get Manziel's attention shortly after arriving there. The Commercial Appeal of Memphis has their doubts about this latest chance for Johnny HERE. You have a great day and thanks.