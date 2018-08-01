Johnny Manziel Gets His 1st CFL Start This Friday

And this didn't take long after Johnny was traded to Montreal roughly a couple of weeks ago from his 1st CFL team the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Where they already had a starter and Manziel wasn't going to see much playing time, if at all there. So yeah why not? The Montreal Alouettes are sitting at 1-5, haven't won the Grey Cup, their Super Bowl since 2010 so sure, grab some interest by starting Johnny this Friday. Hopefully he'll be better prepared than when he made that 1st start for the Browns at home against Cincinnati.

The ESPN of Canada, TSN has the story HERE. Good luck Johnny, now Montreal puts it's hope in you. Have a great day.