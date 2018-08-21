Jon Stewart Rescues 2 Goats Who Wandered Onto Subway Tracks

First of all, who owns goats in Brooklyn, NY? That's still to be determined but these two don't have to worry about winding up at a deli, getting BBQ'ed by stepping onto the hot 3rd rail after upon hearing about these 2 goats, comedian and former Daily Show TV host Jon Stewart drove his truck and trailer to Brooklyn and claimed them before anyone else did. They'll live out their remaining years at an animal sanctuary Jon Stewart runs in upstate New York. Oh, and these 2 goats now have names, Billy and Willy.

Thanks to WCBS-TV in New York and the Huffington Post who have the story HERE. have a great day and thanks.