JR Smith Makes Epic Shot From Downtown In Game 4

Well hopefully the Cavs have snaped out of this let's not show up for the 3rd quarter blues which boy, that sure was evident when they blew that 17 point lead in last Friday's Game 3 against Indiana. They did try to give it away in last night's Game 4 but come away with a 104-100 win, regain home court advantage for now. I thought the Cavaliers would win this series in 6, now I don't know because the Pacers have no fear and this isn't the same Pacers team that we swept in reaching the NBA Finals last year. The Indiana Pacers by the way had a 3-1 record against Cleveland during the regular season and they - just - do - not - go - away.

Thanks to For-The-Win.com who have this heave from JR Smith that went in just before halftime from last night HERE. You have a great day and thanks.