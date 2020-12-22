Steelers WR Pays For Dancing On Bengals Logo

And it gets worse, the Steelers lost 27-17 in Cincinnati on Monday Night Football last night. Pittsburgh which looked invincible while runnig off 11 straight wins, now have lost 3 in a row. The Steelers WR Smith-Schuster who's been having a pre-game ball dancing on other team's midfield logos also is 0-3 after he performs that move. HERE thanks to USA Today which have the pre-game dance, the drama and KO all in 1 thread for you to enjoy. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.