Steelers WR Pays For Dancing On Bengals Logo

December 22, 2020
Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell (24) forces a fumble of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) in the first quarter during an NFL Week 15 football game, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Pittsburgh

And it gets worse, the Steelers lost 27-17 in Cincinnati on Monday Night Football last night. Pittsburgh which looked invincible while runnig off 11 straight wins, now have lost 3 in a row. The Steelers WR Smith-Schuster who's been having a pre-game ball dancing on other team's midfield logos also is 0-3 after he performs that move. HERE thanks to USA Today which have the pre-game dance, the drama and KO all in 1 thread for you to enjoy. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

