Juvenile Steals Mustang From Hopkins Car Rental Lot

Boy this sure took some...wheels and this kid's gotta future as a NASCAR or stunt driver. I'd include this kid's couple of accomplices but they couldn't avoid the spike strips leaving the lot. HERE is the story, thanks to our bud's at News Channel 5, of a juvenile who took troopers and a variety of other cops on a 130 MPH chase on 480 and beyond, and got away with it for bit. And wait til you hear what he won...no jail time. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.