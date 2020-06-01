Wanna Riot In Atlanta? Don't Mess With The Mayor.

Atlanta like Cleveland took a pretty good punch from those who arrived from out of town, and turned the city into a civil disobedience playpen for locals to clean up after they were done smashing windows and looting stores. Keisha Lance Bottoms is the Mayor of Atlanta and she not only has had it with what was being done to her city, but like a mother delivers the "mother of all addresses" HERE. I love this woman, and you just wait not until your father gets home but do you wanna face "the look" from Mayor Bottoms? Nope, not me. 11 Alive TV in Atlanta and You Tube shares the Mayor's message which is something we can all learn from. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.