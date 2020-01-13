So...How Do You Feel About The New Guy?

And OK a word of caution here, the Browns haven't set a press conference and officially announced that Kevin Stefanski is the new guy so...there's still time for him to back out ;) Yup, I wanted someone with NFL head coaching experience. But as Mike McCarthy took the Dallas job, former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett wasn't even on the radar, I'm good with this hire. Stefanski has been with the Minnesota Vikings since 2006, did a great job with Vikings QB Kirk Cousins so there's hope for our guy Baker. And where do you find out how Browns fans feel? Where else, at a bar. As Fox 8 did HERE looking for opinions, reactions to this now 18th head coach of the Browns. 6th or 7th depending on how you score it since 2012 when the Haslam's bought the team. Again...we hope. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.