Kid Breaks Statue, Parents Have To Pay

Most stores have a policy where if you break it, you bought it. Now add a community center in Kansas City that also has the same policy. And the center's insurance company has sent threatening letters to try to get the parents to pay $132,000 after their 5 year old hugged a statue there and it fell. So far no money has changed hands and if I'm the parent I wouldn't do a thing, wait and see if they'll back up those threatening letters with something more legal. They do have insurance right? And no signs were posted, ropes strung up to ward of 5 year old's or anyone else so the parents might have a case.

Thanks to KSHB-TV in Kansas City with the story HERE. Have a great day and thanks.