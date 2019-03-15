Going To KISS Sunday? Here's The Detroit Show Review

Cleveland is sure to be hoppin' Sunday. First you've got St. Patrick's Day with the kegs & eggs starting somewhere at 5-6 am. Then you get the fireman's carry to stand along Euclid for the parade. Then there's gotta be a place or 12 that has green beer. Then, do you have enough left to see "the hottest band in the land" KISS? I bet there's gonna be more call in's, off's for work Monday because of that (cough) St. Patrick's Day flu that'll be going around. Well if you are headed to that KISS show Sunday night at The Q, the Detroit Free Press has their review of this past Wednesday night's show there HERE. And they liked it. You have a great weekend and see you this coming Monday morning (I'm not going anywhere because it's a school night for me) at 5:30 and thanks.