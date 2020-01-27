Remembering Kobe Bryant

January 27, 2020
Slats
Jan 26, 2020; Ardmore, Pennsylvania, USA; Fans gather to pay their respects to NBA Kobe Bryant outside Lower Merion High School. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY SportsJan 26, 2020; Ardmore, Pennsylvania, USA; Fans gather to pay their respects t

© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

News
Sports

I don't think shock properly describes how anyone is feeling upon hearing of Kobe Bryant, his 13 year old daughter Gianna and 7 others who passed away when the helicopter they were in crashed yesterday in Calabasas, California.

Initial reports have weather as the cause, heavy fog and a low cloud ceiling grounded all small aircraft Sunday. In fact, the helicopter transporting Kobe Bryant was the only one flying. How to remember Kobe? How bout after his last game, where he scored 60 points, 23 in the 4th quarter as the Los Angeles Lakers beat Utah 101-96 on April 13th, 2016.

HERE courtesy of NBC Sports Chicago, is Bryant taking the mic, and addressing those in attendance. Bummer. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

Kobe Bryant

