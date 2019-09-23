Well...It Could've Been Worse. Browns Lose 20-13

Well...it wasn't a 30 point loss, a penalty filled game. But the same problems with this Browns offense, primarily the play calling of Freddy Kitchens needs to be addressed and soon. Still way too many pass plays called, Kitchens even himself says I should've run the ball 4 straight times when it was 1st and goal from the 4 with the possibilty of either the Browns tying it up or going for the win with a 2 point conversion. What's the difference between last year when Freddy was calling the plays last year versus this year? Kitchens needs to delegate those play calling duties to OC-Todd Monken. Just like Gregg Williams did with Kitchens last year. At least it wasn't Baker to OBJ all the time like the previous 2 games. They better figure this thing out fast, because with a road game this Sunday at Baltimore, another Monday Night Football game at San Francisco then Seattle arrives here, the Browns are certainly looking at the possibility of being 1-5 at the bye week. Playoffs? Playoffs? To borrow from Jim Mora. HERE is how the Los Angeles Times reported on last night's 20-13 loss to the Rams. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.