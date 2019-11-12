Are You Ready For Some (Or A Lot) Of Snowfall?

November 12, 2019
Slats
A Milwaukee County snow plow makes its way through traffic as it clears the snow from I-43 just north of West Green Tree Road in Glendale on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Xxx Tdl 009 Jpg Rac Usa Wi

© Mike Desisti, USA TODAY NETWORK, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Slats

The first snowfall in NE Ohio is a tow truck driver's dream, but a nightmare I bet for those working the phones at AAA.

After cleaning out my gutters this past Sunday, I also packed my combination long handle scraper - snow brush inside my vehicle and how confident are you driving in this crap? ODOT has some safety tips for you HERE in case you need a refresher. Just today there were hour long back up's on 71-77-271 and 480 because yeah it's been a good almost 9 months since we had to do this winter driving.

You take it easy, thanks for stopping by. 

