Are You Ready For Some (Or A Lot) Of Snowfall?

The first snowfall in NE Ohio is a tow truck driver's dream, but a nightmare I bet for those working the phones at AAA.

After cleaning out my gutters this past Sunday, I also packed my combination long handle scraper - snow brush inside my vehicle and how confident are you driving in this crap? ODOT has some safety tips for you HERE in case you need a refresher. Just today there were hour long back up's on 71-77-271 and 480 because yeah it's been a good almost 9 months since we had to do this winter driving.

You take it easy, thanks for stopping by.