If You Know Someone Who Partied In Missouri, Run!

Give yourself a socially distant, 6-foot pat on the back, Ohio.

It looks like everyone here pretty much stayed well behaved over the holiday weekend. Nobody packed themselves like they did two weeks ago when Ohio re-opened the outdoor patios of bars and restaurants. You got that 'Oh my gosh, they're open' out of you, and it's been almost 14 days since that invasion of the patios, so hopefully no virus symptoms for you.

But have you seen what happened in Missouri?

Bars, pools, and restaurants were absolutely packed, and this wasn't the talk of the town, but the talk of the nation.

Record holiday crowds hit the Lake of the Ozarks and businesses there think this will be the best summer on record ever.

You have to admit that the Mayor of the Ozarks has a point, when you check this out.

It's not the government that's responsible, but people who are responsible for their actions. You can hold a child's hand but not an adult.

Especially when the adult has a dozen Bud Light's in them.

You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.