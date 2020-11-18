Man Tries To Make $$$ On Utility Pole At The Scrap Yard

Why collect cans along the road when you're given the opportunity to really cash in at the recycling center with a 35 foot long metal utility pole. Gotta give this guy an A for effort and ingenuity and cmon...he's a 71 year old Florida guy who's just living off of his social security, what are ya gonna do with a busted at the base utility pole? Recycle it yes but he didn't steal it he found it. And cleaned it up off the side of the road and hauled it away. Give him something for his time & labor. FOX 13 TV in Tampa has the story HERE. You leave the pole alone, have a great day and thanks for stopping by.