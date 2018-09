This happened over a BOGO coupon this man had for a Whopper. He wanted to use at a Lakewood Burger King, problem was the coupon was good in the state of Texas and not in Ohio. The man wanted the restaurant to honor it, they didn't so he called 911. How did that turn out? Thanks to Fox 8 who has the verdict HERE. You have a great weekend and see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.