Lakewood Man Provides One Man Parade For Local Seniors

Hopefully not lost in this staying at home thing is the #1 group of folks who need the love most during this time, it's the seniors. They're on lockdown, can't go anywhere and nobody can go visit or see them too. It's one thing to call but when was the last time you gotta hug? You can't even if your arms stretched 6-10 feet. Alex Sheen lives off Detroit Road in Lakewood and just down the street from him is an assisted living senior center, and he's sticking to the rules of Governor Mike DeWine and is keeping his social distance, and doing his self described "one man parade" with him holding signs for the seniors to see there. Cleveland-19 shares this story of his GREAT deed HERE. Maybe the Lakewood HS Ranger Band can re-assemble, space 6 feet apart and help a brother out? Thank you Alex for doing this, you hopefully will know how much you've done and continue to do so. You stay safe and thanks for stopping by.