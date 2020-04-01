Lakewood Man Provides One Man Parade For Local Seniors

April 1, 2020
Slats
Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes drum major and marching band performs before the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the Clemson Tigers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Spo

© Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
News
Slats
Stay Connected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, News & More

Hopefully not lost in this staying at home thing is the #1 group of folks who need the love most during this time, it's the seniors. They're on lockdown, can't go anywhere and nobody can go visit or see them too. It's one thing to call but when was the last time you gotta hug? You can't even if your arms stretched 6-10 feet. Alex Sheen lives off Detroit Road in Lakewood and just down the street from him is an assisted living senior center, and he's sticking to the rules of Governor Mike DeWine and is keeping his social distance, and doing his self described "one man parade" with him holding signs for the seniors to see there. Cleveland-19 shares this story of his GREAT deed HERE. Maybe the Lakewood HS Ranger Band can re-assemble, space 6 feet apart and help a brother out? Thank you Alex for doing this, you hopefully will know how much you've done and continue to do so. You stay safe and thanks for stopping by.

Tags: 
one man parade
Coronavirus

Upcoming Events

11 Apr
POSTPONED: Donnie Iris and the Cruisers MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
14 Apr
WNCX Blood Drive Lago Event Center at Aloft Cleveland Downtown (East Bank of the Flats)
22 Apr
Pigs: Canada's Pink Floyd The Agora Theater
02 May
CANCELLED: Joe Walsh & David Crosby Headline May 4 50th Commemoration Benefit Concert at Kent State Memorial Athletic and Convocation (MAC) Center at Kent State
14 May
Todd Rundgren: The Individualist, A True Star MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Michael Stanley Shares Favorite Richfield Coliseum Memories WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes