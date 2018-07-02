LeBron James Leaves Cleveland For Los Angeles

Boy this sure happened quick. This past Friday, LeBron James informed the Cavs that he'd opt out of his contract thus becoming a free agent. The "Decision 3.0" was on and James' camp promised a quick resolution as to where and who LeBron was gonna be playing for. Lightning quick came last night's simple announcement from Klutch Management that James was headed where Vegas oddsmakers had predicted all along, to play for the Los Angeles lakers. Now compared to 2010, no one has burned a LeBron jersey. Nor has anyone burned a bridge. Thanks to WKYC-TV, HERE is the letter Cavs owner Dan Gilbert released last night.

