LeBron Makes "The Shot" In Game 5 Win

And finally a shot that doesn't involve one that goes against us, if you remember the other "shot" made by Michael Jordan in another Game 5 over the Cavs Craig Ehlo in 1989. As in this series with this pesky Indiana Pacers team, the Cavaliers blow a lead, it looks like this first round series will go into either OT or worse. Game is tied at 95, 3 seconds left and just give LeBron James the ball and sinks a 3 for a buzzer beater win. Now, the Cavs hopes that's taken the air out of these Pacers and can close out this series Friday.

Now who wants to see "the shot" again? Thanks to USA Today and the NBA on TNT, HERE it is. Have a great day and happy Friday-Eve.