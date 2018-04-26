LeBron Makes "The Shot" In Game 5 Win
And finally a shot that doesn't involve one that goes against us, if you remember the other "shot" made by Michael Jordan in another Game 5 over the Cavs Craig Ehlo in 1989. As in this series with this pesky Indiana Pacers team, the Cavaliers blow a lead, it looks like this first round series will go into either OT or worse. Game is tied at 95, 3 seconds left and just give LeBron James the ball and sinks a 3 for a buzzer beater win. Now, the Cavs hopes that's taken the air out of these Pacers and can close out this series Friday.
LEBRON JAMES FOR THE WIN!!! ------#NBAPlayoffs | #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/ISUUrKQC2p— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 26, 2018
Now who wants to see "the shot" again? Thanks to USA Today and the NBA on TNT, HERE it is. Have a great day and happy Friday-Eve.