LeBron Wins Press Conference After Game 7 Win

So c'mon, how confident were you that the Cavs would win Game 7 after getting smoked two nights before by Indiana in Game 6? In fact, how confident were you when you saw Tristan Thompson hit the floor Sunday afternoon at The Q? Hey whatever works right? So now it's onto Toronto, that eastern conference semi starts tomorrow there. You wanna get a little half full on this series? Unlike Indiana which had a 3-1 edge against the Cavs during the regular season. The Cavaliers and Raptors split their four game regular series meetings at two games apiece. When it comes to playoff games the Cavs hold an 8-2 edge over Toronto.

LeBron was understandably pooped after yesterday's game, and thanks to ESPN, HERE is what James had to say about 3-4 questions in during his press conference time following the game.

