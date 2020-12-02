A Christmas Story Comes To...Chickasha, Oklahoma

HERE is a great story told about "A Christmas Story" which guess what? This story shared by KFOR-TV in Oklahoma City - Hey Cleveland! We're related to Chickasha, Oklahoma. And to prove it, a Christmas staple in many a Clevelander's window this time of year, the "Old Man's" leg lamp can be seen throughout the state of Oklahome because it's big. Like 150 foot big. And there's also an almost equally big box marked "Fra-Gile" on it. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.