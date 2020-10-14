Could We See Le'Veon Bell (Again) Sunday In Pittsburgh?
October 14, 2020
So maybe with departures from Pittsburgh and now the Jets, he should change his 1st name to "Leave"? This stay with the NY Jets didn't last more than what a couple of seasons at best? Bell sat out in 2018 because he felt getting a franchise tag salary of 14.5 million dollars from Pittsburgh wasn't enough and after 17 games the Jets, they had enough after paying him an average of 13 million and change a season plus a signing bonus of 8 million. So where does Le'Veon go now? Thanks to BleacherReport.com HERE, there's 5 teams they think Le'Veon Bell will land and one of em is yup his former team. Like this Sunday's Browns-Steelers game needs any more intrigue. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.