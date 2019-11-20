Could You Live Without Your Phone For A Week?

What a unique and some I bet would say is a very tough college course HERE at Aldelphi University in Garden City, NY. 

So for 1 week, you live 24/7 without your phone. No checking posts-texts-tweets you give up the FOMO. For those not knowing what FOMO is, it's fear of missing out. So 22 students took this course or yeah this is some test, having a conversation that involves spoken words. Facial expressions that don't contain an emoji. Could you do it?

WCBS-TV has what some would also say are the surprising results of this course. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

