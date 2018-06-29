Lita Ford Talks New AXS TV Show, Her Love Life & More with Slats
June 29, 2018
Slats talks with Lita Ford about her new AXS TV show "The Top 10 Revealed". She also lets us in on when she played the Avon Duct Tape Festival, her thoughts on marriage and more!
