Live Aid Happened 35 Years Ago Today.

It took 10 weeks to put together, 2 concert sites at Wembley Stadium in London and JFK Stadium in Philadelphia where a total of 44 acts played to raise money for famine relief in Africa. Live Aid was the brain child of Sir Bob Geldof from the Boomtown Rats where he accomplished something that you wonder if he or anyone could pull that off today if need be? I remember Phil Collins, who played in London, jumped on a Concorde and played Philadelphia the same day/night. QueenOnLine.com has some very nice videos for you to watch HERE. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.