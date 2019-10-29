Owner Offers Free BBQ For Life, Details Here

October 29, 2019
Slats
The third annual Clarksville BBQ Bash drew hundreds to Liberty Park on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. 3rd Annual Clarksville Bbq Bash 1

© Tony Centonze/For The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Slats

HERE is a unique way to get someone to snitch, offer them free BBQ for life. A BBQ joint over in Lizton, Indiana got robbed recently, and the owner thought of that idea to hopefully find who or whom are the thieves that broke into his place.

Yes they saw that a way to a man's heart and mind is through his stomach, he'll see if that works for men and perhaps women too. The details are courtesy of WTHR-TV in Indianapolis in case you should accept this mission and help.

You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

 

