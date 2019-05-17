Pet Llamas Join People For Morning Run

Funny that this happened along the streets of Las Vegas, didn't know anyone had one of these as a pet, farm animal. The poor family (yes they were indeed pets) the adults got a ticket for $125 for "interfering with a pedestrian?" Never heard of that kind of citation before and what happened? These 2 Llamas interfered with someone's morning run? Think you'll like the morning run of Llamas - Hershey and Kisses (yup that's their names) HERE from KTNV-TV in Las Vegas with the story. You have a great weekend, thanks for stopping by and see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30.

Video of Llamas on the loose