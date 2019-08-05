Longhorn Busts Loose During Downtown Parade

Who loves a parade? Not this guy who broke free from it's handlers and wound up in a shop. Probably had a back to school list, wanted to take advantage of the tax free holiday. Luckily there were some dudes who knew what to do, and roped this sucker back to safety. And don't worry, the misbehaving bovine won't wind up on a plate as a porterhouse. It'll just return to the farm, probably with a week of obedience classes scheduled. KKTV in Colorado Springs has the story HERE. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.