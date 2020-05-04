Mommy's On Zoom, Daddy Tries To Do WX Forecast With Daughters

I love watching TV people working from home. You get a peek into their homes, check out some of the cool things that they have. Also it's pretty cool when the dog, cat and kids wander into the live shot. As you'll see HERE when Lonnie Quinn, who's a weather forecaster for WCBS-TV in New York gets a visit from his two daughters. Usually when kids show up on TV they don't say much at all. Give one word answers and act rather shy. Not his kids. Mommy's on Zoom, Daddy's on live TV. Honey are you almost done so you can take the kids? I bet she stayed on her Zoom conference call as long as possible because she was enjoying this. You continue to stay safe and thanks for stopping by.