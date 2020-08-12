Truck Takes Out Sign On Brand New Hwy In Phoenix

August 12, 2020
The Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway opened after decades of debaThe Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway opened after te. The freeway connects the East and West Valley by bypassing downtown Phoenix on a new route through Ahwatukee Foothills and Laveen. X8i3855

We had something similar happen here remember? On the outbound Shoreway a few years back when a dump truck hit, took out a pedestrian bridge at E. 152nd. And how does that happen right? The driver hits a button and says "what'll this do?" And excuse my truck driving ignorance but when your bed is high tailing it 30 feet in the air behind you doesn't something in the cab alert you that you're not gonna clear that approaching 12' 6" bridge? A brand new freeway just opened up in Phoenix and HERE is how it got christened, thanks to TV 3 in Phoenix. You watch where you're going and thanks for stopping by.

