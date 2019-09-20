Game Preview Rams @ Browns For SNF

September 20, 2019
Slats
Sep 16, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

© Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

No David Njoku who's got a concussion, nearly had his head taken off against the Jets, now Christian Kirksey might need chest surgery when he too suffered an injury in that Jets game this past Monday night are both out. Instead of a watch, OBJ needs to carry a first aid kit with him instead. If you felt great about our chances against the injury depleted Jets who had what, 16 players sitting out before NY QB Trevor Siemian joined that list thanks to Myles Garrett. Sorry to be oh...half full of it but I'm not feeling a Browns win at all. Hope I'm wrong thinking a 33-17 win for the Rams. We've used these guys HERE last year, love their analysis and...every time we posted from them during last year's regular season the Browns did better and had a record of 4-2 so how this - that for positive vibes? Scoresandstats.com has this game a bit closer HERE. You have a great weekend and see you with Browns - Rams post game stuff for you Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.

 

cleveland browns
Los Angeles Rams
scoresandstats.com

