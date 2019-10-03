An Update On The LA Subway Singer You'll Like

A subway train pulls out of L.A.'s Hollywood and Vine Station. (Photo by Howard Shapiro/Philadelphia Inquirer/MCT/Sipa USA)

Perhaps you've had the pleasure of viewing this viral video of Emily Zamourka. Since this past Monday when an LA cop filmed her singing opera on his phone and posted it to social media, Emily has now gone from spending nights homeless, sleeping on a sheet of cardboard on the comfy contours of a parking lot, to performing tomorrow with expenses paid and for pay. Maybe she'll get a second chance like our guy, remember the "Man with the Golden Voice" Ted Williams? Ted's doing allright. Since being "discovered" on that I-71 off ramp in Columbus in 2011, he got married in 2014, does some voice over work and is a sportscaster for a radio station in Marion, Ohio. KABC-TV in Los Angeles has Emily's update HERE. Go get em Emily!

 

 

