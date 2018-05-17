Lucas Glover Calls 911 On Club Swinging Wife

Elin Woods when she was married to Tiger Woods chased him down the street wielding a 9 iron which missed him but scored a hole in one through the back window of the family Escalade they once shared in Orlando. Good thing Chuck Finley when he pitched for the Indians didn't have to face the wrath of then wife Tawny Kitean swinging a golf club at him when he made his infamous 911 call from the laundry room to report that Tawny had gone bat (you know what) crazy on him. Now thanks to TMZ, God aren't they the world wide leader in everything? For the audio of the 911 call PGA golfer Lucas Glover made when his wife got upset with him, for not playing well enough at last weekend's Players Championship HERE at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

You have a great day and Happy friday Eve.