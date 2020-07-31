Some Chick-Fil-A Locations Pay You $10 For Your Change

Some banks started doing this and now some fast food restaurant locations are doing the same, and that's paying you a nice bonus for your loose change. Since the US Mint isn't having a problem (we hope) printing bills but pennies-nickles-dimes and quarters have been in short supply during the pandemic. Now unfortunately it's not happening in NE Ohio yet, but HERE in Virginia, a Chick-Fil-A there has a better deal than what a bank will give you. Bring in $10 worth of change, get a $10 bill and free food. And as this story is told by WSLS-TV in Lynchburg, Virginia they needed a Brinks truck or two to handle the currency swap, because of all the people who took up Chick-Fil-A on the offer. Then a live cow, offered up a hoof bump, thanked them for eating more chicken. You have a great weekend and thanks for stopping by. See you this coming Monday morning at 5:30.