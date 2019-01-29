Madden Picks This Team To Win Super Bowl LIII

Our resident sports guy Jeff Thomas says that Madden has correctly predicted 10 out of the last 12 Super Bowl winners and according to them HERE courtesy of SI.com, they see a 17-3 New England lead at the half. Then the Los Angeles Rams stage a 2nd half comeback and come out with a 27-24 win. So no 6th ring for Tom Brady, personally I'm still rooting for the New Orleans Saints who should be playing in Atlanta this Sunday. By the way, Vegas still sees this as the Patriots being a 2 1/2 point favorite. Tell ya like in the AFC Championship game played in Kansas City, New England has been playing with a playoff chip on their shoulder because they were not favored in every game heading into the big game. And doesn't it seem like every time the Patriots are ready to bow out, they find a way to win?

