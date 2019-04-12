Major Hoopples Bar Needs Some CLE Love

Have a personal story to share with you. I like local. I shop local, I buy local and I drink local.

Now on the latter you won't catch me with a vintage POC in my hand but the 1st drink I had when I moved here in '98 was at Major Hoopples bar on Columbus Avenue.

I worked at Tower City and learned the back way to scoot over to West 25th so I could jump on I-90 to head west towards Avon and would pass Hoopples on the right after driving over the bridge. One day I popped in. It was a Thursday night and fell in love with it.

You could feel the welcoming local vibe. Bonus was this guy playing the guitar, singing what amounted to speaking, singing in tongues but was extremely understandable with the stories he spoke, sang of. It was Glenn Schwartz, the original guitar player for The James Gang. A nice fellow named Norm was working behind the bar.

There should be more people like Norm.

He typlifies what I always hear when someone comes to visit me in Cleveland for the 1st time, they say "Hey, where's this Cleveland that I've heard about?" My response is always, "that" never happened. "That" being this image of Cleveland being a ramshackle, rust belt city that compares to...I dunno Baghdad.

Norm needs some love from Cleveland, you see progress which is usually good could force Major Hoopples to God forbid as Glenn Schwartz would sometimes interrupt the James Gang song "Walk Away" with "God Forbid don't Walk Away from Jesus and Stroh's and don't jump onto that coal carrying ship that's passing beneath us!"

You have a great day and if you stop by Major Hoopples, Norm wouldn't know me from atom. But stop in and say hello to him, and too bad you missed those 3 hour story telling shows that Glenn Schwartz used to put on.