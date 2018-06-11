Man And His Monkey Arrested For Stealing Car

My dog Sammy like to go for an R-I-D-E in the C-A-R where he gets the entire back seat when riding shotgun with me. Unlike this guy and his pet monkey who got arrested in Florida for stealing a car. So does that make the pet monkey an accessory? Thanks to Action News Tampa Bay who have the story HERE. And while this guy's going to jail, he did get an opportunity to say goodbye to his pet monkey "Monk". Maybe "Monk" can raise some bail money for his Pops? Have a great day and thanks.