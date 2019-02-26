Man In Gorilla Suit, Attempted Home Burglary

This dude in Louisiana sure went to great lengths to hide his identity trying to break into a house. Maybe to better conceal himself he should've dressed up as a shrub or tree? Maybe he thought no one would approach a wild beast in the front or back yard? He should've waited until Halloween to better blend in. So KALB-TV has this story of this wild life break in attempt HERE. And wow, who knew it was a crime in Louisiana to wear a mask also in public. You have a great day and thanks.