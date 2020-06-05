Man Charged With Assault, With A Pickle.

June 5, 2020
Now the pickle used was described as a large one. Don't know if it was a Claussen or Vlasic but it must've hurt. Also don't know if this worker hit by a pickle was a state highway worker, or some poor guy who was doing his community service thing, having to pick up roadside trash to atone for that misdemeanor charge. That's an insult to...WBZ-TV in Boston has the story HERE. You keep your pickles to yourself, appreciate you stopping by and see you Monday morning around 5:30.

